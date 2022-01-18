Bishop Bronco Ski Team Off To A Shredding Start

The Bishop Bronco High School Ski Team competed last week in a series of races against the Mammoth Huskies and the Rim of the World Fighting Scot’s (Lake Arrowhead. )

Bishop’s Coach Bill Egan was incredibly proud of how the students performed. For several team members, this was the first time racing and they all did very well.

In the first Giant Slalom race, junior Wyatt Schober (main photo) placed second and senior Jack McKinzey placed third.

All of the Bishop men placed in the top 11 in a field of 24. Senior Marion Beadle was the only woman able to compete for BUHS and had an excellent outing.