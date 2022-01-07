7th Annual Winter Adventure Series at Mammoth Welcome Center

The Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association is hosting a weekly presentation, the 7th Annual Winter Adventure Series:

$15 entry includes a drink ticket (age 21+), a beer from a local brewery, and a chance to win door prizes. (Free entry 18 and younger)

Held at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center in the USFS Auditorium. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., the program starts at 7:00 p.m. Masks required

Here’s the lineup offered every Thursday:

Thursday, Feb. 3 – “Mountain Lions Demystified”

Phil Johnston: Mountain Lion Researcher, Professional Tracker, Outdoor Educator

Thursday, Feb. 10 – “A Changing Homeland”