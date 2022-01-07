Community News, Local News

7th Annual Winter Adventure Series at Mammoth Welcome Center

The Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association is hosting a weekly presentation, the  7th Annual Winter Adventure Series:

$15 entry includes a drink ticket (age 21+), a beer from a local brewery,  and a chance to win door prizes. (Free entry 18 and younger)

Held at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center in the  USFS Auditorium. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., the program starts at 7:00 p.m. Masks required

Here’s the lineup offered every Thursday:

Thursday, Feb. 3  –  “Mountain Lions Demystified”
Phil Johnston: Mountain Lion Researcher, Professional Tracker, Outdoor Educator

Ronda Kauk
Thursday, Feb. 10 –  “A Changing Homeland” 
Ronda Kauk: Mono Lake Kutzadika Paiute

Thursday, Feb. 17 –  “Alone in the Mountains” (Two Presenters: Brooke Maushund, Jill of All Trades, Master of Fun, Snow Nerd, Ski Patroller, Member of YOSAR and Anika Ramey, Wilderness EMT, YOSAR Member, Ski Patroller)

Thursday, Feb. 24 –  “All Jokes Aside”
Eeland Stribling: Biologist, Outdoor Educator, Angler, Comedian
March 3, – Vitaliy Musiyenko: RN, Author, Explorer

Photos Courtesy of the ESIA