7th Annual Winter Adventure Series at Mammoth Welcome Center

The Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association is hosting a weekly presentation, the 7th Annual Winter Adventure Series:
$15 entry includes a drink ticket (age 21+), a beer from a local brewery, and a chance to win door prizes. (Free entry 18 and younger)
Held at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center in the USFS Auditorium. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., the program starts at 7:00 p.m. Masks required
Here’s the lineup offered every Thursday:
Thursday, Feb. 3 – “Mountain Lions Demystified”
Phil Johnston: Mountain Lion Researcher, Professional Tracker, Outdoor Educator
Ronda Kauk: Mono Lake Kutzadika Paiute
Thursday, Feb. 17 – “Alone in the Mountains” (Two Presenters: Brooke Maushund, Jill of All Trades, Master of Fun, Snow Nerd, Ski Patroller, Member of YOSAR and Anika Ramey, Wilderness EMT, YOSAR Member, Ski Patroller)
Eeland Stribling: Biologist, Outdoor Educator, Angler, Comedian
March 3, – Vitaliy Musiyenko: RN, Author, Explorer
Photos Courtesy of the ESIA