United Airlines “Wheels Down” In Bishop

The first United Airlines flight to land at the Bishop Airport will touch down around 12:40 pm on Sunday, December 19. It will arrive from San Francisco. United will also fly passengers in from Denver and LAX, during the ski season.

A community celebration, at the airport, will take place at 2:00 pm.

Franchise agreements for transport service to and from both Mammoth and Bishop airports, have been reached. One company will serve as the only shared shuttle service from both airports, and offers private shuttle service as well. The round trip costs to Mammoth hotels from the Bishop Airport is $130 per person. Four taxi companies will operate from each airport, one provides transport to June Lake. Two rental car companies are available on site in Mammoth, one at Bishop.

