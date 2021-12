Congradulations to Councilperson Lynda Salcido for being appointed the new Mayor of Mammoth Lakes.

John Wentworth was appointed as Mayor Pro Tem.

In Mammoth Lakes, the mayorialship is not an elected position. Council members are selected and appointed by the Council each year to serve in the position of Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem.

Both Salcido and Wentworth’s terms expires in the next election cycle in November of 2022.

Congratulations to both!