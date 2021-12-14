SoCal Edison’s $40,000 Scholarships for High Schhol Seniors

Each year, Edison International awards $40,000 college scholarships to 30 high school seniors to help them follow their dreams in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) and empower them to change the world.
This is a chance for students with big dreams to advance their education and take part in shaping a brighter future.
- Must be a high school senior with at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA, plan to pursue studies in the STEM fields at a four-year accredited college or university and show financial need.
- Eligible STEM majors include computer and information systems, engineering, engineering technology, management information systems, mathematics, natural resources and conservation and physical sciences.
- Applicants must live in Southern California Edison’s service territory.
- The top 50 finalists will be required to submit a short video and potentially participate in a final interview. Don’t stress, these are just ways to get to know you better.
- Dependents of Edison International and SCE employees and retirees are not eligible.
The $40,000 Edison Scholarship application deadline has been extended to Monday, December 20. To apply, please visit www.edisonscholars.com