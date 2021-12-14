SoCal Edison’s $40,000 Scholarships for High Schhol Seniors

Each year, Edison International awards $40,000 college scholarships to 30 high school seniors to help them follow their dreams in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) and empower them to change the world.

This is a chance for students with big dreams to advance their education and take part in shaping a brighter future.

Must be a high school senior with at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA, plan to pursue studies in the STEM fields at a four-year accredited college or university and show financial need.

Eligible STEM majors include computer and information systems, engineering, engineering technology, management information systems, mathematics, natural resources and conservation and physical sciences.

Applicants must live in Southern California Edison’s service territory.

The top 50 finalists will be required to submit a short video and potentially participate in a final interview. Don’t stress, these are just ways to get to know you better.

Dependents of Edison International and SCE employees and retirees are not eligible.

The $40,000 Edison Scholarship application deadline has been extended to Monday, December 20. To apply, please visit www.edisonscholars.com