Last Saturday (Dec. 18), the annual Shop With a Cop matched 50 kids with 50 members of local law enforcement, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County Probation, Bishop Police Department, Mono County Sheriff’s Office, Mammoth Lakes Police Department, CHP _ Bishop, and Bridgeport, and Inyo National Forest.

The children previously discussed their Christmas wish list with the officer buddy. At the Tri-County Fairgrounds, the Bishop Lions Club fed them a pancake breakfaster.

At 11:00, each child got to ride around Bishop in a patrol car, red lights, and sirens, with Santa in the lead with a police ATV. The procession finished down Main Street, all other traffic blocked, back to the fairgrounds.

Hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, and pictures with Santa, followed by prize-winning Bingo games.

Organized each year by the Bishop Police Department, Officer Scobie spent about 50 hours organizing all the departments and Christmas presents. Office Scida said, “I think some of the officers had bigger smiles than the kids.”