Councilwoman Lynda Salcido has been appouinted as the new Mayor of Mammoth Lakes. Councilman John Wentworth was appoiunted a Mayor Pro Tem (fancy word for Deputy or Vice Mayor.)

Salcido’s term will last one year. Many larger cities have a seperate election every four years for their mayorship. Most smaller cities appoint from within their elected council members.

(Photo Courtesy of Town of Mammoth Lakes)