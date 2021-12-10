Long Time Bishop Preschool Shuts Down

In a KIBS/KBOV News exclusive report, we have learned the 40-year-old preschool at Grace Lutheran Church will be closing as of December 17.

First reported by a listener parent to KIBS/KBOV on Wednesday (12-8) it was confirmed yesterday by the church’s Board President Rock Baker*.

A letter to parents from the church stated, “[The state] outlines very specific teacher-child ratios which we are no longer able to meet consistently.”

The church plans to hopefully regroup the school’s staffing and reopen in Fall 2022.

*Disclosure: Rock Baker is a play-play announcer for KIBS/KBOV’s Bishop Bronco sports coverage. He did not initiate this story other than speak on behalf of the church to our inquiry.)