The Lone Pine High School Lady Eagles took 2nd Place in the recent Boron Tournament.

The lady basketball team topped the California City Ravens 55 – 17, outshot the Edwards AFB’s Desert High Golden Eagles 52 – 26, banged the boards with Yermo’s Silver Valley High 54 – 17. Their only loss in the tourney was to the Boron Bobcats, who dunked the Eagles 46-28.

School principal and coach Nancy Hernandez is proud of the Lady Eagles Team.

(Photo Courtesy of Lone Pine High School)