Lions Club Gets Trashed

Getting ready to clean their southbound stretch of Highway 395 from Collins Road to Keough’s Hot Springs are (LtoR) Bishop Lions Club Treasurer Jen Krafcheck, 3rd Vice President Steve Cupp, President Stan Smith. 1st Vice President Kevin Carunchio and Larry Cox (not pictured) were already hard at work.

The Bishop Lions Club’s highway cleaning activity is held every few months. Caltrans provides trash bags, picker-uppers, and the club provides the hard work, combined with hot coffee and jelly donuts.

Thanks to all our Caltrans highway adoptees, which help keep our roadway clean. Our Caltrans District 9 has been allocated $1.9 million to take part in the statewide Clean California program. One idea is to give a stipend of up to $250 to highway adoptee groups like the Lions, to encourage more frequent highway clean-up.

For more information on the Bishop Lion’s Club, contact Stan Smith at 760-873-7826