KIBS Listener’s Idea Helps Wye Road Safety

A KIBS listener called our news guy, Ken Harrison, stating his car was totaled in a recent accident, coming in on Highway 6, crossing into the intersection with Wye Road. The crosstraffic thought he had to stop.

The listener asked, “Why isn’t there a sign that cross traffic on Highway 6 does not stop?”

A call to Caltrans by KIBS/KBOV News asked the question on behalf of the listener.

We’re happy to report that Caltrans quickly took the suggestion, and recently placed that type of sign under the STOP signs at west and east bound Wye Road. It adds one more sense protection to through traffic on Highway 6 becuase the STOP also has a solar powered, flashing red ring around it, making more visable.