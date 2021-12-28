Highway 395 Opened Mammoth to Bridgeport – For Now

June Lake, Lee Vining, Mono City, and Bridgeport are now accessible northbound on Highway 395, with continuing chain requirements.

Late on the evening of Christmas Day, the highway was closed due to heavy snow. Many travelers to Mammoth were stranded at the bottom of Sherwin Grade. Some waited over 24 hours for the road to clear. Many tried to find accommodations in Bishop or just turned around and went back home.

Caltrans and CHP remind road conditions and closures may change hour by hour . . . as more snow is predicted through the New Year holiday.

Follow the Caltrans advisory signs, and listen to KIBS/KBOV for hourly weather updates. Road closures will be announced almost immediately on the Gary Young Show, heard on KIBS FM 100.7 Monday – Friday from 6:00 – 10:00 a.m.

(Photos Courtesy of Gary Young)