Felony Vandalism Suspect Arrested

We reported on Wednesday (12-8), the Mammoth Lakes Police Department’s report on numerious vandalism over the past weekend.

The vandalisms took place beginning on Chateau Road, continuing to Old Mammoth Road, onto South Frontage Road and ending on Manzanita.

The vandalism included 18-20 victims with slashed vehicle tires, damage to the vehicles’ paint, broken vehicle windows, and bricks through businesses’ windows.

Through further investigation, the Mammoth Lakes Police Department identified and arrested Jose Quiroz Galvan, age 21, of Mammoth Lakes.

If you feel that you have been a victim of this crime, please fill-out an online report on the MLPD website.

(Photo courtesy of MLPD)