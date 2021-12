Should your family be ready to adopt a new member, and provide a forever home, in December, the fees to adopt a dog from the Inyo County Animal Shelter will be waived. Fees include spay/neuter and first set of shots.

For more information, visit the Inyo County Animal Shelter at 1001 County Road in Big Pine, or call (760) 938-2715.

(Sorry, the Collie pictured is not at the Inyo County Animal Shelter)