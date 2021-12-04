“Climbing Rangers” Retrun

The Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association (ESIA) has hired two climbing rangers to patrol the increasingly popular climbing and bouldering areas in the Bishop area. This is the third year of the program.

The rangers will be focused on the Tablelands, Happys and Sads, the Buttermilks, Pine Creek, the Gorge and Upper Gorge, and the Druids.

One the of main goals is for the rangers is to provide education to climbers about where to park and camp, leave no trace principles, and climbing etiquette. Events like climber coffees will help develop a community forum for climbers in the area.

The climbing rangers will also track visitor use patterns including documenting parking and camping uses and tracking changes.

Lastly, the rangers will oversee restoration and stewardship activities such as campsite clean-up, trail delineation, educational signage, planting native plants in heavily used areas, etc. They will help coordinate volunteer events and look to remedy issues such as off-road travel and otherwise recommend long -term solutions to increasing use patterns.

Climbing in the Eastern Sierra is an interagency activity, so the climbing rangers are supported by numerous partners, including: Bishop Area Climbers Coalition, Bishop Chamber of Commerce, Friends of the Inyo, LADWP, BLM, Inyo National Forest.

(Photo – New Climbing Rangers Savanna Deger and Tomothy Golden)