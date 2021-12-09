Bronco Basketball Cancels Annual Christmas Classic

Stacy Van Nest, Athletic Director for Bishop Union High School Sports has announced the cancellation of the school’s hosting of the Annual Christmas Classic. She stated there were not enough teams willing to travel over the holidays to attend.

A replacement game has been added for the boy’s teams on Tuesday, December 28, vs. the Mineral County Serpents out of Hawthorne.

KBOV’s live play-by-play of Bronco Varsity Boys Basketball games will start with the first league game on January 4 @ Rosamond. AM 1230 KBOV’s Adam Gonzalez will broadcast all home and away games.