Bridgeport School Bus Crash, Students OK

On Monday afternoon (12-13) CHP Bridgeport units rushed to a two-vehicle traffic crash on US 395, approximately 2 miles north of Hwy. 108, at the south end of the Walker Canyon, north of Chris Flat Campground.

On Monday afternoon (12-13) CHP Bridgeport units rushed to a two-vehicle traffic crash on US 395, approximately 2 miles north of Hwy. 108, at the south end of the Walker Canyon, north of Chris Flat Campground.

US 395 was snowy and icy, with chain controls in effect. An Eastern Sierra Unified School District Bus from Coleville High School, driven by Lawrence Anderson, age 46, of Coleville, was carrying 8 students southbound on US 395 to their homes in Bridgeport.

US 395 was snowy and icy, with chain controls in effect. An Eastern Sierra Unified School District Bus from Coleville High School, driven by Lawrence Anderson, age 46, of Coleville, was carrying 8 students southbound on US 395 to their homes in Bridgeport.

A Toyota Tacoma driven by Robert Morten, of Chula Vista, age 50, was traveling northbound US 395. As both parties entered a curved portion of the highway, Mr. Anderson was unable to maintain control of the school bus, causing or allowing the school bus to cross into the northbound traffic lane.

A Toyota Tacoma driven by Robert Morten, of Chula Vista, age 50, was traveling northbound US 395. As both parties entered a curved portion of the highway, Mr. Anderson was unable to maintain control of the school bus, causing or allowing the school bus to cross into the northbound traffic lane.

The left front of the school bus struck the left front of the Toyota. There were no injuries to Mr. Anderson, nor the eight students on the school bus. The right-front passenger of the Toyota, Cale Merton, age 19, sustained minor injuries. Driver Mr. Merton sustained moderate injuries, was pinned in the vehicle, and needed to be extricated.

The left front of the school bus struck the left front of the Toyota. There were no injuries to Mr. Anderson, nor the eight students on the school bus. The right-front passenger of the Toyota, Cale Merton, age 19, sustained minor injuries. Driver Mr. Merton sustained moderate injuries, was pinned in the vehicle, and needed to be extricated.

The crash was blocking the roadway and US 395 and was closed from 4:23 PM until 5:41 PM while emergency crews removed the driver and vehicles from the roadway