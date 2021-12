The 2021 Light Up Lone Pine Contest is on until December 16. Residents and businesses are asked to light up their exteriors.

Awards take place on Saturday, December 18 at the Pizza Factory.

Cost to enter is $25 – goes to the event organizer – Lady Lone PIne Eagles Basketball Team.

A list of entries will be posted at the Post Office, and on social media sites with maps of viewing sites. Everyone will be invited to tour the town lighted sites after the awards.