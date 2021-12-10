2022 Election Season Starts Up January 3rd

Believe it or not, election season for California counties starts up right after the holidays. January 3 is the first date that potential candidates may take out petitions to start gathering nomination signatures. (Using a nomination petition waives filing fees for candidates.)

Candidates for Congress, State Senate and Assembly, and County Supervisors will have to wait until later in January for new redistricting maps to be finalized as some district boundaries may change

Between February 14 and March 11, candidates must declare they are running, including incumbents.

Besides Gov. Newsom and Senator Diane Feinstein having to decide to seek an additional term, 11 Inyo County offices are up for grabs in the June Primary; County Supervisors – 1st District (currently held by Dan Totheroh), and 3rd District (Rick Pucci), Superintendent of Schools (Barry Simpson), Assessor (Dave Stottlemeyer), Auditor (Amy Shepard), Clerk-Recorder (Danielle Sexton), Coroner (Jason Molinar), District Attorney (Tom Hardy), Public Administrator (Patricia Barton), Sheriff (Jeff Hollowell*), Treasurer/Tax Collector (Alisha McMurtrie)

As happens often in some of the smaller local races, even if no one runs against the incumbents it’s not an automatic new term. Solo candidates’ names will still appear on the June ballot.

Special Districts, School Boards, and City Council elections are held in the state-wide general election in November 2022.

As with the 2020 General Election, every registered voter will receive a mail-in ballot. Live voter polls will also be open on Primary Election Day, June 7.

* Upon Sheriff Hollowell’s Dec. 15 retirement, Undersheriff Eric Pritchard will assume the office. He, or anyone the county may appoint for the remaining term, will be able to run as the “incumbent” Sheriff in the June Primary.

