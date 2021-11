The Independence Civic Club is hosting a yard sale for a beloved member of their community, Claiborne Mitchell. Claiborne passed away recently.

The Sunday, November 28 sale will be held at 225 N. Webster St. in Independence, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., and will include furniture, clothes and kitchen items.

Claiborne was known for her vast community involvement, and her work here at KIBS/KBOV Radio. She is missed.