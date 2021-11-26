Three Vehicle Accident Closes Hwy. 395 for Six Hours

On Wednesday (11-24) in the late morning, a truck driver in a 2011 International semi-truck/trailer, loaded with cardboard, was traveling northbound along US-395 just south of Cactus Flats Road near Olancha, CA.

The semi truck was entering a construction zone when the truck driver failed to see northbound traffic was coming to a stop due to the road construction. The semi truck crashed into the back of a travel trailer and truck at approximately 50 MPH. The pickup and travel trailer were then pushed into the back of a Toyota SUV.

The pickup and travel trailer came to rest on the northbound shoulder of US-395, where it became fully engulfed in fire. The semi truck and trailer came to rest, blocking both the northbound and southbound lanes of US-395, where it became fully engulfed in fire.

A small brush fire resulted from the crash, which was extinguished by firefighter personnel. US-395 was closed to all traffic for an extended period of time due to the semi truck blocking all lanes of traffic.

All parties were able to exit their vehicles and only minor injuries were reported. This crash is still under investigation by Bishop CHP.

Personnel from CHP, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, CalFire, Caltrans, Olancha Volunteer Fire Department, and Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash scene.

Due to the traffic back up, a subsequent two-car crash occurred around 2:30 p.m., which didn’t help the six hour slow moving traffic through the scene. One KIBS/KBOV listener reported it took them one hour to drive 10 miles approaching Olancha.

(Photos Courtesy of CHP – Bishop)