Thanksgiving Train Rides at Laws

Come out to Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site Friday November 26 and Saturday November 27 for train rides and fun for the whole family.

The Brill car, Death Valley Railroad #5 will be running for train rides from 11 am to 2:30 pm at the Museum.

Most of the exhibits will be open, including the new Appliance Building. Come see the old-time household “Work Savers”.

Also holiday shopping in the recently remodeled and restocked Reception Center/Museum Gift Shop.

The Museum will be open from 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is free, donations are requested. Train rides are $5 per person over 12 years old, children under 12 are free.

Also, Join us on Saturday, December 11 for the Railroad Express, brought to you by the Bishop Chamber of Commerce.

(Photo Courtesy of Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site)