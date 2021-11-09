The family of one of the three teenagers that lost their lives in the tragic October 29 accident out in a canal, will hold services for their loved one.

A service for Quinn Murphy, 15, will be held Friday, November 12, at 1:00 p.m., at the Neighborhood Church, 315 E. South St. in Bishop. Burial will immediately follow at the East Line Street Cemetery. A Pot Luck reception will follow at the Home EC building at the Tri-County Fairgrounds.

The final of four services and remembrances for Lucie Elizarraraz, 19, was held today (11-9), a Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Pot Luck Repast at the Tri-County Fairgrounds. Yesterday, (11-8) a candlelight vigil for the three girls was held at the crash site. Two viewings were held last week.

Services have yet to be announced for the third victim, Shaylee Dondero, 16.

All three have Go Fund Me pages established by friends and family. Each of their fundraising goals have been met, with donations added daily.