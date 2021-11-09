Owens Valley Unified School District Mandated Vaccine Meeting Postponed

(UPDATE Nov. 9 @ 11:30 a.m. – The OVUSD has announced the postponed meeting will now be scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 6:00p.m. Check the district’s website for the Zoom link)

On Thursday, (Nov. 4) the OVUSD heard a resolution regarding expected statewide COVID-19 mandates. The resolution did not pass, pending the district’s attorney review.

Scheduled initially for re-hearing tomorrow (Nov. 10), the issue has now been postponed and will be rescheduled shortly.

In the Resolution, which initially was five pages – single spaced, the district’s attorney strike out about three and a half pages.

But generally, if passed, the board’s Resolution would proclaim that the OVUSD lacks the legal authority to mandate COVID 19 vaccinations for all students and staff. This position would fly in the face of defiance of Gov,. Newsom’s expected upcoming school mandate.

As stated in the Resolution, the state’s Education Code and Health and Safety Codes regarding vaccinations, there are officially ten mandated vaccinations required of all students in the state. A COVID vaccine is not one of them.

The Resolution concludes, “A COVID-19 vaccination mandate could infringe upon OVUSD student’s fundamental right to education.”

Other school boards in the area continue to address this issue, with sometimes numerous parents and staff showing up at meetings, opposing mandated COVID vaccines.

