It’s National Giving Tuesday, when we try to remember one of the reasons for the season – giving to others. After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, on Tuesday, November 30, ESLT has a benefactor that will match all donations giving to the ESLT on Giving Tuesday.

The ESLT shared how grateful they are to all the friends, members, and donators over the last 20 years, allowed them to save 20,000 acres of the Eastern Sierra.

Contact: ESLT.org