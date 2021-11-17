Susceptible to Children Virus Going Through Mono County

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory about an increase in Childhood Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in various parts of the country.

Unfortunately, an increase of RSV has been noticed in California and in Mono County.

Mono County Public Health urges parents to monitor for symptoms of RSV in their children. However, RSV is a common respiratory virus that can infect people of all ages. In fact, it is so common that most children have been infected with the virus by age two.

Most people, including infants, usually develop only mild symptoms similar to that of a common cold, with congestion, runny nose, and cough. But RSV can be severe, and even lifethreatening, which can lead to pneumonia or bronchiolitis.

The symptoms of RSV include, mild cold symptoms like congestion, runny nose, fever, cough, and sore throat. Very young infants may be irritable, fatigued and have breathing difficulties. Normally these symptoms will clear up on their own in a few days.

A barking or wheezing cough can be one of the first signs of a more serious illness. In these instances, the virus has spread to the lower respiratory tract, causing inflammation

For more information, questions, or concerns, please call Mono County Public Health at (760) 924-1830 or follow up with your pediatrician or medical provider.