Memorial for Erick Schat Announced

A public memorial will be held for the patriarch of Schat’s Bakery, Erick Schat, will be held Wednesday, November 10 at 11:00 a.m., at the Tri County Fairgrounds.

From his family . . . “Your life was truly a blessing to us all. We treasure each moment that we spent with you, and miss you beyond measure. You changed the world with your vision, kindness, and the most amazing baked breads and treats on the planet. “

Per Erick’s request, please wear white to his service. The Schat Family invites all who knew him to attend. After the service, there will be a processional down Main Street to the East Line Street Cemetery, for burial.