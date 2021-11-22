Mammoth Chamber Sides With Mono County Masking Requirement

In a 325 members-only survey, the Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce asked area businesses two questions about COVID mandates. The final results are in!

Question 1 asked should the Chamber, on behalf of its members, support or oppose the county’s mandatory masking for business customers? The response was 52% said support, 48% asked the chamber to oppose the mandate.

Question 2 asked about a potential proof of vaccination mandate that may be required by the state or county. 48.48% would support a requirement mandating business owner be required to check proof of vaccination of its customers. 51.52% would expect the Chamber to oppose such a mandate.

The end result . . . For now the Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce will support the current County of Mono masking mandate for indoor businesses.