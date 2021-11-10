Long Valley Exploration Drilling Project Begins

Located north of Bishop, between Tom’s Place and and Mammoth, the Inyo National Forest announces that work on the Long Valley Exploration Drilling Project is expected to begin next week.

The Forest has received notification from the project proponent, KORE Mining, Ltd., of their intent to begin exploratory drilling as early as next Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

The public should expect that heavy equipment including a drill rig will be on the roads near Whitmore Hot Springs and Antelope Springs Roads.

The project is approved based upon the proposed Plan of Operations submitted by KORE Mining, Ltd that is for mineral exploration only. An application has not been submitted or proposed for mineral extraction (mining).

On October 21, several organizations filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California challenging the project. The case number is 2:21-cv-01955A.