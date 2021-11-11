Eastern Sierra Museums Have Tons Of History

Going North to South down Highway 395, in Mono and Inyo Counties . . .

The Mono County Museum at the 1880 Schoolhouse in Bridgeport Park is closed for the winter.

The Mammoth Museum at the Hayden Cabin is closed through the winter.

The Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site, five miles northeast of Bishop on Highway 6 is opened seven days a week from 10 AM to 4 PM, train rides offered on occasional Saturdays.

The Eastern California Museum in Independence is opened seven days a week, 10AM – 5PM. Admission is free, but a $5 donation would be welcomed.

The historic Mt. Whitney Fish Hatchery in Independence is opened Thursday – Sunday 10 AM to 3:30 PM. The hatchery will be closing in December for the season, re-opening April 1, 2022.

Explore Hollywood’s Back Lot at the Museum of Western Film History in Lone Pine, opened seven days a week, Monday – Saturday 10 AM – 5PM, Sunday 10AM – 4PM.