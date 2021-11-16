Congrats To Lone Pine High’s FFA Program

Lone Pine High School’s FFA chapter has been recognized by the National FFA.

The national program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using FFA standards, and offering programs that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are also rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

Only five chapters in California received the FFA’s highest “Three Star” – Lone Pine being one.

The group was recognized at the 94th National FFA Convention held on October 27-30. Lone Pine High School FFA members Kayla Daughtry, Brisa Gutierrez, Airam Avalos, Juanita Joseph, and Jessica Milsap attending the National Convention with Advisor Brenda Lacey. Juanita Joseph and Jessica Milsap where presented the award on stage at the second session of the Convention.

FFA chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere.

(Photo Courtesy of Lone Pine FFA Advisor Brenda Lacey, along with a big round of applause to her and her program!)