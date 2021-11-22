Congrats to Bronco Cross Country Team – Go On To State

Congratulations to Bronco sophomore Ashley Fitt for placing third out of 113 runners in the CIF Central Section Cross Country Championships Divisional IV race.

Ashley ran a Personal Record time of 20:01 over the 5000 Meter course. Ashley’s third-place finish qualifies her to compete at the CIF State Championships on Saturday, November 27.

Congratulations to Diego Honda for his fifth-place finish out of 166 runners in the Division IV race in a Personal Record time of 16:44 over the 5000-meter course. Diego’s finish also qualifies him to run at the CIF State Championships.

The Boys team placed third in the Division IV race out of 22 teams. Kyle Schaniel placed 14 in a Personal Record time of 17:22,

Ezra Spoonhunter placed 27 in a Personal Record time of 18:05.

Alexander Adkins placed 31 in a time of 18:11,

Denzel Gomez placed 42 in a time of 19:05

Steven Veenker placed 67 in a PR time of 19:30.

The meet was held on Thursday, November 18 at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Coach Michael thanks the school and the community for support of Bishop Union Cross-Country and all High School sports.

Photo: Courtesy of Brandon Fitt. Pictured Ashley Fitt (l) and Diego Honda (r)