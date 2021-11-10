Bishop Says Good Bye To Erick Schat

A memorial service for Bishop patriarch Erick Schat was held Wednesday (11-10) at the Tri County Fairgrounds. About 250 people; family, employees, and friends, attended the two-hour remembrance.

Three of his adult children, and several long-term employees, shared about Mr. Schat’s work ethic, how he never met a challenge too big, and how he supported his employees with more than just a paycheck.

His favorite expression was, “No Biggie, ” whenever a challenge would arise.

Erick Schat moved to America, with his family, from Holland, at the age of 14. He didn’t speak English well. He quickly learned the baking business from his father. His business put Bishop on the map, as it truely became “World Famous.” Who has ever traveled up Hwy. 395 and not stopped at Schat’s?

Schat’s minister told the story of when the current location of Schat’s Bakkery, was built and ready to open, Mr. Schat had run out of money to buy supplies. At that time, he got on his knees at the double door entrance, and prayed, stating he was turning his business over to God.

After the service, three horse-drawn carriages proceed down Main Street, with the family in the first two, and Mr. Schat’s casket in the last wagon. The processional, with help from the Bishop PD, turned east on Line Street for the burial ceremony at the East Line Cemetery. The processional stopped briefly in front of Schat’s Bakkery, in honor of Mr. Schat.