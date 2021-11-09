Bishop Bronco Football Ends Stellar Season

The Bishop Union High School Broncos team fell in their first playoff game last Friday ( 11-5) to the Tehachapi High School Warriors 28 – 14.

The Broncos were ahead until the last four minutes of the game, posting two TD’s prior to the 4th quarter. Both teams posted one TD during the start of the 4th quarter. The Warriors came back and scored two more TD’s in the final four minutes of the game.

Prior to the playoff game, the Broncos ended up undefeated in the High Desert League – ending 4-0, with an overall 8-2 season.

According to several fans, unfortunately the Broncos played so well during the season, the Central Section of CIF moved the team up into Division IV for the playoffs, where they were scheduled against higher ranked teams with larger rosters.

Coach Arnie Palu, and we Bronco fans, are very proud of our team. They represented Bishop as good sportsmen, talented players, and great community servants, raising some $400+ for Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance every time the team scored and sacked an opposing quarterback in October.