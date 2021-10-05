“Wolfie” Spotted Again

California Dept. of Fish & Wildlife has received three reports of a gray wolf with a purple tracking collar in Ventura County. Officials were able to confirm wolf tracks in the vicinity.

The endangered gray wolf, officially known has OR-93, had traveled at least 1,000 miles from his Oregon release site, to California’s Central Coast, traveling through northern Mono County, before his tracking collar stopped giving signals in the spring.

Last month CDFW found, what appeared to be the grey wolf, picked up on a Kern County rancher’s watering trough video. , Unfortunately the hard drive of the night vision camera is only checked every three months. Arial flights over the area unsuccessfully failed to re-boot the wolf’s tracking device.

The young male who was fitted with a purple tracking collar by federal wildlife officials in Oregon in June 2020, indicated he entered California early this year, passing through the Sierra Nevada and the San Joaquin Valley before reaching San Luis Obispo County, where officials received the last signal on April 5.

“Though historically all of California is wolf habitat, this is the farthest south in California that any gray wolf has been documented since one was captured in San Bernardino County in 1922,” CDFW said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to hear that OR-93 is likely alive and exploring Ventura County after not hearing from him for months,” said officials.

KIBS/KBOV News named OR-93 “Wolfie ” because he looks so cute. CDFW cautioned in giving wild animals human-type names.

Go Wolfie!