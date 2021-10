Bishop’s Sierra Community Aviation Mentoring Program for teens ages 13 – 19 is open to new members.

Program participants build an actual aircraft with other teens, go flying in general aviation aircraft, and take control of much of the flight.

Some students have continued, receiving their private pilot license after joining the club.

For more information, contact Tony Unger, 661-510-6351, pastorfsb@gmail.com.

The club meets every Tuesday, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.