Deceased Local Firefighter Honored by Nat’l Fallen Firefighters Foundation

Peter Hein, a previous employee of the Inyo National Forest, CAL FIRE, and the Big Pine Volunteer Fire Department, was honored at the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, October 2 and 3. This event is sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF).

Peter Hein was a much-loved community member of Big Pine and the Eastern Sierra, and he is dearly missed.

Please see the remembrance attached for a touching tribute to Peter. Video from the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend can be viewed here. https://www.firehero.org/events/memorial-weekend/. Peter is honored at approximately 45 minutes into the video.

Hein passed away in 2020.

(Photo Courtesy of Inyo National Forest)