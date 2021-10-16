BISHOP TAKES CARE OF BUSINESS IN KERN VALLEY

The Bishop Broncos traveled to Kern Valley Friday night and completely dominated the Kern Valley Broncs with the final score 54-0.

The first half was one of the strangest we have seen. The Kern Valley Broncs were doing their best to cheap shot the Broncos, to throw them off their game and it seemed to be working for a while. There were multiple personal fouls on both sides. There was one KV player finally ejected for collecting a few personal fouls by himself. It looked like it took the Bishop boys a ton of self restraint to not let the foul play of KV to get the best of them. The Broncos went into halftime with a 18-0 lead.

Then the second half started.

Coach Palu and the staff made sure their team knew that these cheap tactics would not work and the Broncos responded with one of the best defensive effort of the season. Kern Valleys offense never got going…all game!

The entire Bishop defense was on point. 7 sacks and 2 interceptions for the Bronco defense. The defensive line dominated KV all night. Cheap shots and hostile territory didn’t faze these boys. KV never had good field position during the entire game with many drives going backwards. That would allow the Bishop offense some of the best field position all year.

Senior QB Jakob Redmond was solid completing 15 of 20 passes for 322 yards with 5 touchdowns. Kruger, Frigerio (2), Omohundro and Arndal all catching TD’s from Redmond. Bishop Broncos and an excellent passing game just sounds so strange! Years of just pounding the football is what Bishop does and now they have both passing and running.

It’s a great day to be a Bronco fan!!!

Bronco stats at Maxpreps!!

https://www.maxpreps.com/games/10-15-2021/football-fall-21/bishop-union-vs-kern-valley.htm?c=GA3UbdXTBUeFMMro4jny4g#tab=box-score&schoolid=11128c05-a8be-4bca-ac63-b48c620a7cd7

Next up, Rosamond comes to Bishop for Homecoming

Friday, October 22nd at 7pm.

Photos courtesy of Gary Young Photography