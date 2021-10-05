Bishop Bakery Patriarch Erick Schat Dies at 79

Erick Schat, the owner of Schat’s Bakery in Bishop has passed away, early in the morning on Monday [October 4] at Reno’s St. Mary’s Hospital

With the clousure yesterday [October 4] of the bakery and related businesses, Tawni Thomson, executive director of the Bishop Chamber of Commerce, released this statement . . . “[Erick Schat] was a generous icon who invested heavily in the community. “He gave a lot and helped with events,” Thomson said. “He left a legacy that we hope goes on for another 100 years. It’s a sad day.”

The Schat family goes back to 1893 with a line of bakers from Holland. The original Bishop bakery was opened in the early 1900s. Local Basque sheepherders convinced the family to build a stone oven to bake the sheepherder bread, known to stay fresh while they were out with their flocks.

Erick, carried on that tradition and certainly helped put Bishop on the map, as a must-stop place for fresh baked goods and meals.

KIBS/KBOV News learned of Schat’s passing Monday morning but purposefully held the story, in honor of his much-beloved family and their great involvement and support to the Eastern Sierra communities. . We will of course announce a more formal obituary once issued by the family. Hugs to all of the several family-owned businesses’ employees and their families.