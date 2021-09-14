Tonopah Muckers ride the Carlin Railroaders Out Of Town

The KIBS High School Football Game of the Week saw Head Coach Duffy Otteson and his 2021 Tonopah Football Muckers handle the Carline Railroaders 58-14.

Tonopah would find themselves in early fight with a 14-8 lead at the end of the 1st quarter. From there, Coach Otteson would unleash his defense, shutting down Carlin for the rest of the game, allowing only six points the next three quarters.

Junior Josh Reid would cause havoc on the opposing QB with two sacks, eight tackles and one punt block. Sophomore Cody Pippen showed great lockdown defense at the corner picking off the Carlin QB two times on the night to go with six tackles. Eric Reid would play solid on both sides of the ball with pass protection, three tackles and one sack, Thomas Newell also chipped in with 26 receiving yards and three tackles. Anthony Gromis would play lights out on both sides of the ball starting on defense with a game high 11 tackles and one sack.

Head Coach Duffy Otteson’s offense would capitalize on several fumbled center-to-quarterback exchanges helping the Muckers

Out scoring Carlin 44-6 over the final three quarters, the young gunner senior QB Anthony Gromis would lead the offense going 10-13 for 112 yards and two TD passes.

Gromis would add 107 yards on the ground and three TDs for a total of five touchdowns on the night.

Adam Gonalez – KIBS Tonopah Sports

The next KIBS Game of the Week will be The Mucker Bowl – Tonopah, NV Muckers vs. Virginia City, NV Muckers. Adam Gonzalez will being doing the play-by-play on KIBS 101.7.