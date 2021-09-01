Inyo National Forest In Full Closure – Lakes, Campgrounds, Cabins, Trails

In a surprise announcement by the Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest District, the Inyo National Forest joins all other National Forests in California in temporally closing until September 17.

The closure affects all campgrounds, both public and private permittees, resorts and cabins, lakes, scheduled permit activities such as weddings and film shoots, and closes roads within the forest service’s jurisdiction.

The closure order went into effect last night (Tuesday 8-31).

Mammoth Mountain, an INF permittee, announced a complete shutdown for the summer season. Up in the Bridgeport to Walker area in the Humbolt-Toiyabe National Forest, not part of the original order, announced today it will close most of its facilities in the Carson District.

The closures are due to excessive fire danger throughout California – believing less people visiting, less chance of starting fires.

The situation is very fluid with many unanswered questions by local businesses, county officials, and resort owners. with the possibility of exemptions for some businesses and permittees.

Two examples are Grant Lake on the June Lake Loop and Crowley Lake. These lakes is operated by LADWP but the surrounding land is Forest Service.

Fishing and camping are is still open at county and LADWP lakes and campgrounds.

The situation is too fluid to try to list what’s opened or not, what roads are closed, etc. Listen to KIBS/KBOV’s hour long newscasts heard Monday – Friday at 7am, 12noon, and 5pm for the latest updates.