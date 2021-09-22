?How are we doing?” . . . Asks the Inyo National Forest and Southern California Edison.

The Inyo National Forest and Southern California Edison are gathering information about recreation opportunities related to the Bishop Creek Hydroelectric Project – specifically at Lake Sabrina, South Lake and Intake 2.

Please take a few minutes to complete the survey.

Would you like to see more fish stocking? How about more reservable campsites or better parking? How about a water management plan that allows for the reservoirs to remain full enough for boating through more of the season? How are the restroom and campground facilities?

This is a great opportunity to let SCE and USFS know what’s going well and what could be improved. Your input will help guide current and future management of recreation opportunities in Bishop Creek Canyon.