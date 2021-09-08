Destruction Derby Delights, Dings Up, and Destroy’s

Sunday nights close out event of the Tri County Fair was a “smashing” success. The Destruction Derby’s sold-out crowd cheered every time a “connection” was made by the car participants.

Results:

Heat # 1 Winner – Car # 00 Joe David

Heat # 2 Winner – Car # 6E Doug Emery

Mini- Car Winner – Car #8 Arron Pation

Lance Chance Winner (Wild card entry into main event) – Car #95 Robert Vance

Powder Puff Winner – Car # 95 Rylie Cotteriez

Main Event Winners – 1st Place Car # 6E Doug Emery, 2nd Place Car # 01 Bret Metcalf, 3rd Place Car #00 Joe David, 4th Place Car #2 Cap Aubrey

Hooligan Run – an all out grudge smash ’em and bash ’em match – the last car standing . . . Winner Car # 6E Doug Emery.

Hosted each year by the Bishop Volunteer Fire Department, the Derby’s 50/50 Opportunity Drawing netted one lucky fan $9,042 take home, and BVFD drew an extra $200 and $100 winning tickets. Kammi Ellis, winner of the $200 draw donated hers back to the BVFD.