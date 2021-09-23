Curley Fletcher Raises From the Graveyard

The Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site will host the Curley Fletcher Birthday Poetry Rendezvous this weekend (Sept. 24 – 26). Along with the reincarnation of famed poet Curley, in his childhood home, other performers and actors in character will be; Waddie Mitchell, Laurel Ann Bogen, Carolyn Dufurrena, Larry Long, Fiddlin’ Pete, Duane Rossi and many more. Gail Mettler Swain will recreate famed author Mary Austin.

lawsmuseum.org or 760-873-5950 for tickets.

Schedule: Friday – Historical Show and Dinner at Whiskey Creek – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: Poetry, Music, Kids Events, Hand Car Rides, Mining Demo’s, Food and Craft Vendors, and Laws Famous Pie Auction. – 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: Curley’s Graveside Farewell Toast – 9:00 a.m.