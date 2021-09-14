Broncos Roll On- Beat Ridgecrest Burros

The Broncos move to 4-0 with a 68-0 win in the High Sierra Classic. Bishop Union sprinted out to a 61-0 lead at the half over Ridgecrest Burroughs. Senior running back Zach Mojarro ran for 240 yards on just 9 carries. Mojarro scored 4 rushing touchdowns in the first half. All of Mojarro’s rushing stats came in the first half. Ridgecrest requested a running clock in the second half. Senior Quarterback Jakob Redmond had another strong game rushing for a touchdown and connecting with Matteson for a score. Sophomore quarterback Boden St. Marie entered the game in the second quarter and threw his first varsity touchdown pass to Cheveyo Marquez. The Broncos defense notched their second shutout of the season scoring three times on interceptions. Senior Captain Colt Matteson, Cheveyo Marquez, and Jason Mullner all scored on interception returns. Cain Omohundro also had an interception for the Bronco Defense. Senior defensive lineman Uriah Benally had a big night with 3 tackles for a loss. Kennedy Batchelder had 6 total tackles. Austin Van Nest, Carson Schmidt and Reese Dondero each finished the night with 5 total tackles. Colt Matteson was named the games MVP. Colt had a touchdown reception and the pick six. Mojarro earned offensive MVP honors for his half of work. Marquez was named defensive MVP as he pulled down two interceptions and made 7 total tackles. Senior Tristan Cooper drilled 6 extra points to be named special teams MVP. Final Score 68-0 – Courtesy of MaxPreps – Broncos Coach Arnie Palu. Photos by KIBS’ Gary Young. Next up for the Broncos is a bye week before hosting Rim of the World Fighting Scots from Lake Arrowhead on Friday September 24th. Game time 7:00 p.m. Rock Baker will be offering AM 1230 KBOV’s Play-by-play broadcast. Reply Forward