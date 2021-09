(Word for word from Bridgeport CHP office)

“Not a good idea to be doing hot laps on SR-158 while hitting the pookie (smoking Meth) the residents don’t appreciate it and….it’s illegal.

Thank you to the concerned citizen who called this dangerous driver in. Suspect arrested for DUI drugs, possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding arrest warrant from Kern County. #Nah.he.tweakin”

Photo courtesy of Bridgeport CHP