Bishop & Mammoth Domino’s Pizza Closed/Sold

Starting last Friday night (8-10-21) on-line chatter was reporting that customers of the Bishop Domino’s Pizza had their orders accepted, either on line or in the app, but no pizza every showed up. Those going to the front door of the store reported a sign advising a closure.

A call to the Mammoth location Sunday night indicated they were closed as well, with a “Voice Mail Full” message during normal business hours.

After a request for information from KIBS/KBOV, Domino’s Corporate Communications Officer Jenny Fouracra-Petko, responded by email . . . “These stores are currently not taking orders, as they have temporally closed and will reopen soon under new ownership.”

Reportedly the Bishop location charged the credit cards of those placing orders on line or through the app. No word on if those charges were processed, or would Domino;’s Inc. help former customers get their money back.

Stay Tuned!