Airport’s New Rescue & Firefighting Vehicle

In advance of Bishop Airport’s welcoming of United Airlines’ regular passenger service starting this winter, the airport recently received a new Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) vehicle. The vehicle was purchased by a grant through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

This vehicle replaces the 1986 ARFF truck that was purchased from the Mammoth Yosemite Airport in the early 2000’s. The older truck does not meet the FAA’s current requirements for a Class 1 Airport Operating Certificate. Inyo County has been upgrading the airport for the last several years, anticating United’s arrival in December.

The truck was built by Oshkosh Airport Products in Wisconsin and arrived at the Airport last month. Training for airport staff is underway and includes FAA sanctioned firefighter training at the San Bernardino Regional Emergency Training Center – a week long training on the operation and maintenance of the ARFF truck provided by the manufacturer.