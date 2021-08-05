Two Olympians From Our Congressional District

Our Congressman for Inyo and Mono Counties, Jay Obernolte (CA 8th District), let us know he’s very proud of two district residents that are on Team USA.

Rachel McCoy, from Fontana, placed 12th in the Women’s High Jump. She also will run in some track and field events.

Megan Jastrab, from Apple Valley, placed 6th in the Women’s Double Cycling event. But in the Women’s Double Cycling event she and her cycling partner received the Bronze Medal!

All of here at KIBS/KBOV are so proud of our neighbors representing the USA and the Inland Empire/Eastern Sierra region.