The Big’uns Continue – KIBS’ Exclusive Fishing Report

The Eastern Sierra continues to produce trophy-sized fish, provided with paid stockings by the resorts, towns, counties, and trout foundations.

With the warm weather, the key is fish early, before 8:00 a.m, and late – after the sun goes off the water. And go deep.

CDFW advises if one does hook up midday, don’t fight the fish. With the water being so warm, by the time its in, it will be so fatigued and stressed, it won’t survive efforts to catch and release.

